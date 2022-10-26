Lake Regional to close 2 pharmacies at Lake of the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Regional Health Systems announced it would be closing two pharmacy locations. The Laurie and Lake Ozark locations will close on October 27 at 6 p.m.

Jinny Ruppin has been coming to the Lake Ozark location for several years.

”I’ve been one of their first patients, one of the first clients,” said Ruppin.

Ruppin is sad the pharmacy is closing because it is so close to her home.

“It’s been so convenient,” said Ruppin.

Officials for Lake Regional say it comes down to spreading out resources.

“We are consolidating those services and those two locations to end shifting resources to additional stores to better meet all the needs of our patients, the healthcare services across the healthcare continuum,” said Mike Dow, Director of Ancillary Services.

Nearly a year ago, Lake Regional closed one of its clinics in Lake Ozark. Dow says this has nothing to do with that closure.

The prescriptions will be transferred for patients using the Lake Ozark or the Laurie locations.

Lake Ozark prescriptions will be transferred to Osage Beach, and the Laurie ones will be at the Woods Pharmacy in Sunrise Beach.

“We still have three other stores. So in most cases, we’re either going to shift medications to our other stores that are remaining open or any unopened packages were able to return to our distributor,” said Dow.

