Law enforcement, drug prevention coalition hosting five drug take-back sites in Stone and Taney Counties Saturday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s time to clean those medicine cabinets. This Saturday is the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day.

There will be five Drug Take Back sites in Stone and Taney counties Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. If you have any unwanted prescriptions around your house, this is the perfect time to get rid of them safely.

CoxHealth project coordinator Marietta Hagan says Drug Take Back Day is about creating awareness of the dangers of medication misuse and promoting safe use, storage, and disposal. Hagan says seven to eight percent of youth in Taney County report misusing prescription drugs.

“Based on research, it’s shown that any youth that misuses prescription drugs is 14 times more likely to use heroin in the future,” said Hagan. “It can lead to very dangerous situations.”

Drug prevention experts say more than half of people who misuse prescriptions get them from a friend or a family member.

”It’s really important families are locking up their medications and keeping track of it, so youth don’t get their hands on meds they shouldn’t be having,” said Hagan.

”Especially in this community, we have elderly folks that have pretty serious medications that may have opioids in them,” said Branson Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt. “Having the grandkids around, we like to think the bottles our child proof, but they’re not always, and it presents a situation they could get into them or overdose.”

Chief Schmitt says properly disposing of your medications can also keep these substances from entering the water supply or falling into the wrong hands.

“We have the potential for medications to saturate into the groundwater that runs into the lakes here and can actually be toxic for the fish, wildlife, or other human consumption.”

If you can’t make it to a drop-off location on Drug Take Back Day, there are permanent boxes throughout the area. Including the front lobby of the Branson Police department.

”It’s really important you are not storing them at your home for six months waiting for the next event,” Hagan said. “What we want is to use the permanent boxes we have in our community.”

Sites will not accept thermometers, liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills, and patches.

For a complete list of medication drop-off and permanent locations, CLICK HERE.

