Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87

FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jules Bass, producer and director of holiday classics such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ has died, according to several news reports.

Bass was 87.

Bass was a director and producer for Rankin/Bass Productions, a film company that produced numerous animated holiday films such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town,’ and ‘The Little Drummer Boy.’

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Alexandria Bell and Jean Kirk Kuczka were victims of a mass shooting at a south St. Louis high...
Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified
Highs will warm to the low 60s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine Returns to the Ozarks

Latest News

O-Zone: Galena 3, Wheaton 0
water tower
Laclede County asks voters to approve a reduction in taxes for commercial property owners
2 women hospitalized after house fire in north Springfield
Authorities in Mississippi say they were called to a Baskin-Robbins store regarding a man...
Employees hide in freezer after man impersonates police officer, threatens worker