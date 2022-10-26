Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Springfield Chamber of Commerce about career, state of politics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The dean of Missouri’s Congressional delegation, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, stopped in Springfield on Wednesday to speak to the Chamber of Commerce about his almost 50-year career in politics and the current state of our country.

Blunt, who is retiring, received a warm welcome from a crowd who is very familiar with his work considering he’s been involved in area politics for most, if not all, of their lives.

The native of Niangua launched his political career when he became Greene County Clerk in 1973 before eventually becoming Secretary of State, U.S. House Representative, and U.S. Senator in 2011.

He was also previously the President of Southwest Baptist in Bolivar and Chamber President Matt Morrow, an SBU alum, told the chamber audience about how nervous he was the first time he met Blunt. Morrow was chosen to be Blunt’s personal driver when the then-SBU President was set to announce his candidacy for political office. Morrow admitted he made a bad first impression as Blunt’s chauffer.

“At the very first stop we made, I locked the car with the keys still in it and the engine running,” Morrow said to laughter from the crowd. “It felt compelled to confess and he reacted in classic Roy Blunt style. He paused, looked at his watch and said, ‘You’ve got 30 minutes’ and then just walked off. But there was a pretty helpful sheriff in that community and it wasn’t long before we were good to go.”

At age 72 Blunt, whose championed many causes including health care and support for veterans, said his decision to retire is based on not being comfortable in committing to another six-year term.

“I thought I was doing this job pretty well and I modestly still think that,” Blunt told the crowd. “But I felt it was just important to leave too early than stay too late. And who knows what might happen over all those years.”

Blunt didn’t say his retirement had anything to do with the lack of civility in Congress right now, but he did lament the current state of governing.

“The performance standard has been replaced in my opinion by the anger standard,” he said.

He added though that he still has faith in the country’s future.

“Americans figure out how to do the right thing,” Blunt explained. “Winston Churchill said, ‘You can always count on America to do the right thing after they’ve exhausted all the other options.’ And maybe right now we’re in the process of going through all those options.”

In an interview afterwards, Blunt was asked about the strife within his own party, but the man who has supported Donald Trump on many issues in the past harkened back to another era of Republican leadership.

“I think if we can recapture the optimism of the Ronald Reagan Republican party that would be a good and helpful thing,” Blunt said. “I think both political parties seem to be focused more on anger than they are accomplishment.”

With all the upheaval and new information coming out about Trump, Blunt was asked if Republicans would be better off with a different candidate in 2024.

“I’m totally focused on 2022,” he answered. “Then we’ll see what happens after that.”

And when asked if he’d feel comfortable voting for Trump in 2024?

“I’m not going to go there today,” he replied.

Blunt did talk to the audience about his exasperation with politicians refusing to compromise on anything.

“One of the most frustrating things I’ve seen develop in the last 15 years is seeing candidates say there’s things they’d never do,” he pointed out. “Don’t just start talking yourself out of the ability to get anything done by saying if you don’t get exactly what you want, you won’t settle for anything else. I wonder what it would be like to live with that person. Frankly, if you get everything you want there’s probably something wrong with you. Either you’re totally delusional or you’re terrible to live or work with because that’s just not the way the world works. And it’s certainly not the way democracy works.”

When asked what he considers his greatest legacy, Blunt mentioned a program he introduced last week where states across the country will now be able to apply to get fully-funded high-quality mental health and addiction services through Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

In order to receive enhanced Medicaid funding, the clinics are required to provide crisis services that are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and serve anyone who requests care for mental health or substance use, regardless of their ability to pay. Other high-quality services are required as well.

“The real goal is to deal with mental health the same way we deal with any other health issue,” Blunt explained. “Hopefully in our society we have reached the point where we can start talking about mental health as openly as we do other health problems. When you have these tragedies like Uvalde and what we had in St. Louis this week, you can almost always trace it back to where if we had intervened years ago, we could have made a difference. That’s where the mental health system fails in not being able to prevent those kinds of tragedies. "

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.