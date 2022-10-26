Springfield to surpass 2021 for number of shootings, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has released the total number of shots fired calls for September. While they’re 15 fewer than August, Springfield is just four calls away from surpassing all 2021.

“We continue to have issues with just the prevalence of guns and the irresponsible use of those guns,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams when addressing the city council in early October. “It is going to continue to be a problem moving forward.”

Chief Williams added that the number of illegal guns seized by the department’s special investigations unit is also up, along with shooting numbers.

It isn’t very comforting to longtime Springfield residents like Annette Reser.

“When I get home, you know, I worry,” said Reser. “Am I going to make it in the door? Or is there someone in there already? I mean, there are kids getting shot, adults as well, and teenagers are getting into trouble more than what they used to.”

KY3 reached out to Springfield Police about these new numbers for comment. SPD says that while taking care of the gun violence epidemic plaguing Springfield is their top priority, they would not interview those new September numbers.

