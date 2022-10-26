Springfield to surpass 2021 for number of shootings, police say

Loaded firearm seized in Springfield 101122
Loaded firearm seized in Springfield 101122(Springfield Police Department)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has released the total number of shots fired calls for September. While they’re 15 fewer than August, Springfield is just four calls away from surpassing all 2021.

“We continue to have issues with just the prevalence of guns and the irresponsible use of those guns,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams when addressing the city council in early October. “It is going to continue to be a problem moving forward.”

Chief Williams added that the number of illegal guns seized by the department’s special investigations unit is also up, along with shooting numbers.

It isn’t very comforting to longtime Springfield residents like Annette Reser.

“When I get home, you know, I worry,” said Reser. “Am I going to make it in the door? Or is there someone in there already? I mean, there are kids getting shot, adults as well, and teenagers are getting into trouble more than what they used to.”

KY3 reached out to Springfield Police about these new numbers for comment. SPD says that while taking care of the gun violence epidemic plaguing Springfield is their top priority, they would not interview those new September numbers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Alexandria Bell and Jean Kirk Kuczka were victims of a mass shooting at a south St. Louis high...
Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified
Highs will warm to the low 60s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine Returns to the Ozarks

Latest News

house fire
2 women hospitalized after house fire in north Springfield
The group that puts together the plan that looks at the future of Christian County would like...
What does the future of Christian County look like? You can help decide
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs...
Chiefs’ Clark suspended 2 games for 2021 weapons arrests
Highs will warm to the low 60s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine Returns to the Ozarks