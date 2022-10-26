Troopers arrest driver wanted in hit-and-run crash in Barry County, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol have arrested a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash killing a motorcyclist from Aurora.

Derek C. Coburn, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Patrick Anderson, 38. Coburn also faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The crash happened on June 15 on Farm Road 1180 near Jenkins in Barry County. Investigators say Coburn failed to yield, hitting Anderson’s motorcycle. Investigators say Coburn abandoned the 2001 Chevy Silverado at the scene.

Investigators say the truck was stolen. They say a witness identified Coburn as one involved in the theft of the truck in Monett.

