What’s Going Around: RSV

Clinicians in CMH clinics in Bolivar are seeing a rise in respiratory infections, including RSV.
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - It’s something no parent wants to see, their child feeling sick but for parents right now, the run of the mill cough or sneeze is coming with a little more concern. Children’s hospitals across the U.S. are seeing a surge in RSV.

“We really haven’t slowed down as far as respiratory infections,” said Matt Havens, Physician Assistant at Butterfield Park Medical Center in Bolivar. “Now the cause ebbs and flows throughout the year. Number one, we’re still seeing a lot of COVID. There has been a few cases of influenza here in the kind of Polk County area. RSV, especially with the kiddos. We’ve been seeing that strep throat, and then a lot of other just those seasonal, cold viruses.”

RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which is usually a common cause of mild cold symptoms. Havens said the surge in respiratory infections could be linked to the pandemic.

“When we’re dealing with RSV and really young kids we’re talking about preschool age and infants,” said Havens “We kind of went through a period where we didn’t see as many respiratory infections, because people were isolated from each other and then now that we’re back together, a lot of that immunity that we had built up over time has waned a little bit.”

Havens also said it can be hard for parents to differentiate RSV from Covid or another virus but there are some symptoms to watch for closely.

“What we worry about is if they’re having really increased work of breathing, where you can tell they’re struggling to get air,” said Havens. “If they turn blue around the lips, what we call cyanotic. That’s something where you need to get them in as a medical emergency, that if they got a really bad kind of barking cough, sometimes it’ll be bad enough it makes them vomit. Get them in to see a provider so that we can do a test to see if it is RSV.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
generic crash
Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.
Crews searching for missing fisherman on Table Rock Lake
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and...
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say

Latest News

WWII soldier remains identified, to be buried in Springfield
Physicians at CMH clinics in Bolivar are seeing an increase in respiratory infections.
What's Going Around: RSV
Full sunshine and much lighter wind will lead to highs in the lower 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Back to gorgeous fall weather
A couple of nice fall days