Athlete of the Week: Hailey Presley, Marion C. Early softball

Hailey Presley
Hailey Presley(KYTV)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Marion C. Early softball team is into their first Final Four since 2008.

The Lady Panthers are entering their 13th Final Four in program history, and they’re led by junior Hailey Presley.

The Final Four is something the Presley family has always dreamt of, “I’m playing with my cousin Lauren and it’s her last year and I’ve always played with her my whole life. We’ve always dreamed of going to the Final Four,” Presley said.

This season is a dream come true thanks in large part to Hailey Presley.

