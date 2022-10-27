Emergency crews respond to Silver Dollar City following an incident

Ambulances respond to Silver Dollar City following incident.
Ambulances respond to Silver Dollar City following incident.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews have responded to the gates of Silver Dollar City following an incident in the park.

Emergency crews respond to incident at Silver Dollar City.
Emergency crews respond to incident at Silver Dollar City.(ky3)

The incident happened Wednesday evening at the theme park near Branson. KY3 is working on getting confirmation about what exactly happened.

Watch for more breaking developments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

