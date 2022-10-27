Emergency crews respond to Silver Dollar City following an incident
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews have responded to the gates of Silver Dollar City following an incident in the park.
The incident happened Wednesday evening at the theme park near Branson. KY3 is working on getting confirmation about what exactly happened.
