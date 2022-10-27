Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests

Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.(Northwestern University, NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ancient bacteria could be hidden on the surface of Mars.

Scientists, so far, have not found any proof of life on the planet, but researchers created Mars-like conditions in a lab to determine if bacteria and fungi would survive.

It turns out bacteria can survive for a least 280 million years if it was protected by the solar particles and ionizing radiation around the surface.

Researchers said Mars could have been livable billions of years ago, but it has since become like a frozen desert with temperatures 80 degrees below zero.

More on this study can be seen in Tuesday’s Astrobiology Journal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
The drought has shed light on a deep, dark cave
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County
One person died and law enforcement reported others with minor injuries following a bridge...
1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney
Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come...
Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3

Latest News

Officials in Washington state seized an alligator that was being kept as a pet illegally.
Alligator removed from residence of private owner, officials say
Joel Hernandez, 22, is charged with robbery and sexual battery.
Man wearing ‘It’ clown mask sexually assaulted woman, robbed another, police say
Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
State investigators working with Silver Dollar City on cause of train derailment
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine