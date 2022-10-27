Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7.

Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots, therefore, did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.

“That’s the one that does contain the municipal races that they need,” said Garett Schnoor of the Marion County Election Commission. “We’re able to do that. We got that approved from the state commission in writing that we got the okay to do this. They agreed with the company that furnishes us with the voting equipment and software. Everybody agreed that this was the thing to do to correct this situation in the meantime.”

The early voting period opened Monday. The clerk caught the error early Tuesday morning. Election officials say the error only affected a small number of voters.

“There were a small number of voters, I think eight, who voted previously to us finding out about this,” said Schnoor. “They’re being handled centrally in the county at our clerk’s office in city hall. They’ve got a plan to get those voters revoted and get them the proper ballot.”

The ballot swap is only a temporary fix. Members of the election commission are waiting for updated software to fix the problem, allowing voters in Bull Shoals to cast their vote on the correct ballot.

Schnoor says he anticipates the problem will be fixed entirely by Friday morning.

