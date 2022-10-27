Kansas City’s 2023 NFL Draft coming together as officials release early plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - National Football League and Kansas City Sports Commission officials released early plans Thursday for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City next April.

The preliminary plan revealed centers around the area surrounding Union Station and the World War I Memorial. In the proposed map, the green room for prospective draft picks would be inside Grand Hall and fans would be able to enjoy the Draft Experience area on the north lawn. The WWI memorial would serve as the backdrop for the event’s red carpet area.

“This (event) has all the markings of being something very very special,” said John Barker, senior vice president of global event operations and production at the NFL, during a business session of a meeting with city officials. “We are really excited about being here and being able to produce this one.”

Kansas City Sports Commission President Kathy Nelson was also in the meeting.

“This is truly Kansas City unique,” Nelson said as event planners are still in the process of deciding which local businesses will help serve draft-goers.

The three-day event will feature the first round on Thursday, April 27, the second and third rounds on Friday, April 28, and rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 29. Leading up to the event, Barker said crews should need roughly a month to set up the site.

According to the city, the NFL Draft being in Kansas City will generate $102.1 million in spending for the local economy.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the event can find information to signup here.

