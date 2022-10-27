Oregon County, Mo., man dies in Wednesday morning crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Oregon County died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer.

Investigators say 24-year-old Robert Widding was driving east on State Highway 142 when he drove off the road, hit several trees, and was thrown from the vehicle. Widding was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. This is Troop G’s 26th fatality crash so far this year.

