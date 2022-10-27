Oregon County, Mo., man dies in Wednesday morning crash

(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Oregon County died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer.

Investigators say 24-year-old Robert Widding was driving east on State Highway 142 when he drove off the road, hit several trees, and was thrown from the vehicle. Widding was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. This is Troop G’s 26th fatality crash so far this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
The drought has shed light on a deep, dark cave
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County
One person died and law enforcement reported others with minor injuries following a bridge...
1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney
Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come...
Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3

Latest News

We'll see slightly warmer afternoon readings today with some upper 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances return this weekend
People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following a shooting at Central Visual...
Police: Gun taken away earlier was used in St. Louis high school shooting
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office looks for a much needed larger budget on the November ballot.
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office looks for a much-needed larger budget on this year’s ballot
Weekend Events 10/21
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks