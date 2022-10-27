Ozark County Sheriff’s Office looks for a much needed larger budge on this years ballot

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vote in the November 2022 election could help with patrolling and maintenance for the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office.

Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said a half-cent sales tax increase is needed for the life of their department. Sheriff Martin said inside the jail, you will see broken glass windows, holes in the wall, and many leaks in the roofs.

“Without the money there, those things go neglected for a long period, and they become bigger issues down the road,” Sheriff Martin.

In October, the Ozark County Jail was left without running water, and they had to transfer inmates. Sheriff Martin said this possible new money could fix it all.

“Things will break down, and as you can see, within the facility, we do have some structural problems,” said Sheriff Martin.

Sheriff Martin said some vehicles hadn’t been used since they cut back on patrols in the summer. He says deputies will return on patrol if this passes, and more deputies will be hired. This could help with response times.

“Our numbers and deputies are low, so these guys are working calls, and we’re taking them as they come,” said Sheriff Martin.

People we spoke with in Ozark County said they would like more deputies on the roads. One resident says drug issues have been increasing and wants it fixed.

Sheriff Martin said this tax means more security.

“This is going to give us an opportunity to have more coverage over this county,” said Sheriff Martin. “So, for say, if you’re on the other side of the county and you call, you need a deputy. Right then, we can get there quickly.”

Ozark County leaders said if this passes, they are projected to get $800,000. In 2021, the county received around $400,000 in funds.

Sheriff Martin said they could return an entire staff to the jail, gas up all their vehicles with no worries, and better protect the community.

“We can be back out there and give the coverage that the communities deserve,” said Sheriff Martin.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.