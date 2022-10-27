Pilot makes an emergency landing in a field in Carroll County, Ark.

Courtesy: Mike McKelvey, Carroll County OEM
Courtesy: Mike McKelvey, Carroll County OEM(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) -A pilot is okay after his plane crashed into a field west of Alpena Wednesday afternoon.

The county’s department of emergency management says the pilot tried to return to the Harrison Airport because of a problem with the engine. The plane landed on top of a hay bale.

Arkansas State Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Alpena Fire Department, South Carroll County Fire Department, Southern Paramedic Service, and Carroll County Emergency Management responded to the call.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
The drought has shed light on a deep, dark cave
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County
One person died and law enforcement reported others with minor injuries following a bridge...
1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney
Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come...
Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3

Latest News

We'll see slightly warmer afternoon readings today with some upper 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another awesome day, but watching out west
Another gorgeous fall day
BCP
ON YOUR SIDE: EPA officials provide contamination abatement update to Verona community
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office looks for a much needed larger budget on this years ballot