Police investigate motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that injured a motorcyclist.
Officers responded to the crash in the 100 block of West Keeling Place around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling southbound when a truck struck the motorcycle.
Police consider the motorcyclist’s injuries serious. Police have not released the victim’s identity.
