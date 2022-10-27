Police investigate motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.

Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that injured a motorcyclist.
Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that injured a motorcyclist.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that injured a motorcyclist.

Officers responded to the crash in the 100 block of West Keeling Place around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling southbound when a truck struck the motorcycle.

Police consider the motorcyclist’s injuries serious. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

