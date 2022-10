ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues held a moment of silence during their first home game since Monday’s South City school shooting.

During warm-ups, players wore CVPA shirts to show support while playing their daily soccer game.

On Monday, a tragic shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School shocked our community. Tonight we hold a moment of silence to grieve for the victims, their families and everyone impacted. pic.twitter.com/2cAcJmD6gt — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 27, 2022

