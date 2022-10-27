State investigators working with Silver Dollar City on cause of train derailment

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said its amusement ride safety unit would investigate the derailment of the Silver Dollar City Steam Train.

The ride derailed Wednesday night. The crash injured six guests and one employee. Emergency personnel considers the injuries minor to moderate. The park says the train was nearly full of guests.

Investigators have not made any determination during the preliminary stage. Missouri State Fire Marshal officials say the ride had an up-to-date operating permit. Silver Dollar City is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Theme park representatives say they are focusing on providing support for guests and team members. One family at the park on Thursday said the train was a park favorite for them.

“(It) definitely created a lot of memories for us over the years,” said Julie McTearnen. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid his age as well with my brother and my parents. It’s become a family tradition. Hopefully, they’ll be able to recover from this and figure out what happened and prevent it in the future and move forward.”

KY3 News reached out to park officials for additional information. We will work to share updates on any new developments.

