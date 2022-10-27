WATCH NEWSER: Stone County emergency personnel share update on Silver Dollar City train derailment

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency personnel report four injuries in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City. Emergency crews say none of the injuries are serious.

The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the theme park near Branson. Witnesses say the train crash occurred around 6 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.