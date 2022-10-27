ON YOUR SIDE: EPA officials provide contamination abatement update to Verona community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In 2018 concerns over air and water contamination of a Lawrence County town reached the federal government.

Monday the Environmental Protection Agency met with the community of Verona to deliver their latest report after working with the BCP Ingredients, Inc., a nearby plant they say has exposed people to potentially deadly toxins.

“Nobody wants to see their hometown go down,” said longtime resident Ricky Wolf.

He says he believes that large corporations carry a lot of weight with the government.

“I’ve lived here all my life. I’ve seen it when Hoffman-Taft came here. Syntax came here, BCP. All of them came here for the same reason. This is a poor, rural community. They can more or less do what they want,” said Wolf. “I worked down there. You can feel it on your skin. You can tell it was in your mouth when you breathed.”

The Environmental Protection Agency has been leading the investigation into the air and water quality compromised by BCP Ingredients, Inc.

“Two years ago they came and tested my well, I live a couple of miles outside of town, for dioxane because it’s in the groundwater,” said Wolf.

We asked, “Was your well positive?”

“No. I was lucky,” he said.

The meeting provided an update on the progress of compliance efforts and health concerns.

“Right now I don’t have anything bad. I go to the doctor regularly. He says I’m in good health. I don’t know if I’m going to get cancer or anything else,” said Wolf.

Ben Washburn said, “We’re here to follow up on our commitment to the city and to this community.”

The EPA spokesperson says this is an ongoing effort that will take some time to rectify.

“We listened to the request to come back. We listened to the request to provide air monitoring.

We’re delivering on our commitment. This isn’t the last time you’ll see us. We’re going to keep coming back and answer

the questions and be transparent about the work we’re doing to protect this community,” said Washburn.

Wolf says more needs to be done.

He said, “There has been very little response on it as far as I’m concerned. They haven’t done anything

to clean it up. I want to know when is it going to get cleaned up. How many of the EPA, DNR, and BCP officials would like

to move in and live next door to this with their families?”

The EPA will host another meeting in Verona in December.

You can access the information presented at Monday’s meeting here.

