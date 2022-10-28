Branson, Mo. Public Works Department hosting citywide fall cleanup

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson will hold its fall cleanup starting Monday.

This is a service the city offers at no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that trash haulers do not typically pick up to help keep the Branson community clean.

Branson’s Jillian Robb was doing a fall clean-out yard sale of her own Friday to eliminate some unwanted items in her house.

”A lot of furniture, we’ve got a bed frame, chairs, just random nick nacks, just trying to get it all out,” said Robb.

Robb says if some of her large items don’t sell, it’s nice to know she can put them out for pick up next week.

“It would help a lot just getting that out of here and not having to haul it somewhere else or have somebody else pick it up for us.”

Branson Public Works Operations Manager Ben Stabo says this year, all items need to be set out on the curb no later than 8 a.m. on their pickup date. Those dates are broken up into three wards.

Ward 1 Monday, Ward 2 Tuesday, and Ward 3 on Wednesday. Crews will not backtrack and will not pick up any garbage normally collected by private haulers.

”Items that we accept are barbecue grills, mattresses, couches, recliners, deep freezes,” said Stabo. “Anything that’s large and hard to get out to the curb or to the transfer station.”

Stabo says there are items the city will not accept. Such as bagged leaves, grass clippings, oil, household chemicals, paint, and tires. Brush and limb pickup for all wards starts Thursday. Crews will accept at least one dump truck load from each household.

”This is all for residences, it won’t be a commercial property pickup, and they don’t have to be neatly stacked,” Stabo said. “As long as they’re not rolling out into the road, we’ll pick them up.”

Stabo says each year locals appreciate this service.

“It’s a huge opportunity at no charge to them, and it gives them the ability to clean up their house and feel proud of this town.”

To find out in which Ward you live, go to the “GIS/Maps” section on the city’s website, and enter your address in the “Elected Officials” map.

For the pick-up of exceptionally heavy items such as sofas or large appliances, residents are asked to submit the information using the “Report-An-Issue” form on the city’s website at least 24 hours before their scheduled pick-up day.

