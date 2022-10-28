Branson police chief, sergeant on paid leave following investigation
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson reports its police chief and a sergeant are on paid administrative leave.
The city manager says Chief Jeff Matthews and Sergeant Pay Gray are on leave pending a human resources investigation. An outside agency is overseeing the investigation. City leaders have not revealed anything that led to the investigation but only said it is a personnel matter.
The assistant police chief will act as chief through the investigation.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.