Branson police chief, sergeant on paid leave following investigation

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson reports its police chief and a sergeant are on paid administrative leave.

The city manager says Chief Jeff Matthews and Sergeant Pay Gray are on leave pending a human resources investigation. An outside agency is overseeing the investigation. City leaders have not revealed anything that led to the investigation but only said it is a personnel matter.

The assistant police chief will act as chief through the investigation.

