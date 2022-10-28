CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County detectives want to identify a man in a gun theft investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County detectives want to identify a man caught on camera trespassing on private property north of Springfield. Investigators say the man is a suspect in a gun theft. The crime happened in the Greene County just north of Pleasant View Elementary, off North Farm Road 171.

The gun owner told deputies he didn’t realize someone had stolen his gun, until he couldn’t find it. The man reported the theft on October 11, after discovering the firearm was missing from his unlocked vehicle. He estimated the value of the Taurus PT-11 9mm to be about $340.

After filing the report with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s neighbor contacted him. The neighbor had video of a man trespassing on October 24, 2021. The victim’s neighbor provided an image of the potential prowler and thief. Detectives believe the man is in his late 20′s to mid 30′s.

If you recognize the man or have any information about this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

