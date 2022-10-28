CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Firefighters rescue deer from sewer

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, they were called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer, WSFA reported.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
The drought has shed light on a deep, dark cave
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
State investigators working with Silver Dollar City on cause of train derailment
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Trudy Busch Valentine advertisement
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked, her office says
The persistence of high inflation, near the worst in four decades, has intensified pressure on...
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
The penitentiary is believed to be one of the most haunted places in Missouri.
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 3
The frontlines of Kherson are seen from the vantage point of a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit.
Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut