City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions

By Noah Tucker
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions.

Motivated by the work of the previous homelessness committee, Mayor Jerry Jackson says a large number of recent discussions with concerned residents led to the decision.

“The last three or four months, I’ve been walking around town meeting people, knocking on doors, and the one complaint I hear,” said Mayor Jackson. “Most people are tickled to death with what Harrison is doing, but speeding seems to be an issue. It seems to be an issue all through the town, not just one or two streets but little streets and even cul-de-sacs and stuff like that.”

Mayor Jackson says the committee will focus more on residential areas than main roads such as U.S. 65 and Main Street.

“I don’t know what to do, but I’ve learned from previous committees that if we put a group of maybe eight people together, they’ll come up with something. So, we’ve done that, and we’re waiting on results from them.”

Under the direction of city engineer Wade Phillips, the city is currently in the process of collecting data on the most speeding riddled areas using what has loosely been described as “undetectable radars.”

In the meantime, the city has already taken steps to ensure safety in some areas with heavy pedestrian traffic by installing speed bumps near the Cannon’s Cove Splashpad and Skyline Heights Elementary.

“We’ve almost been hit a couple of times, and there’s been a wreck. It’s been a little crazy,” Haley Bright told KY3 in August. “They speed through pretty bad. It’s a bunch of parents that are learning time management to get to school and work at 8 a.m.”

Bright lives by Skyline Heights. She has three children who walk to school there. She is pleased when the city adds speed bumps.

“Those are needed in those areas, and you know we don’t want speed bumps all over town,” said Jackson. “But members of this committee will come back with suggests on things we can do to improve this city-wide.”

Mayor Jackson says the committee has already met twice. He anticipates presenting a course of action in the next 30 days.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
The drought has shed light on a deep, dark cave
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
State investigators working with Silver Dollar City on cause of train derailment
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Trudy Busch Valentine advertisement
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?

Latest News

City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions
Mainly south of I-44
Scattered showers this weekend
Mainly south of I-44
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain expected this weekend
Missouri players celebrate after stopping Vanderbilt on a fourth down late in the fourth...
No. 25 South Carolina looks to win 5th straight vs. Missouri