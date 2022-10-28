Evangel University breaks ground on new Valor Center for athletics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Evangel University broke ground for the Valor Center.

When constructed, the 70,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports complex will host the university’s basketball, volleyball, football, and soccer programs.

The arena portion of the facility is 40,000 square feet and will include a home-game court and two full cross courts for practices and tournaments, a VIP lounge and box suites, a concourse with concessions and gathering spaces, support and staffing offices, locker rooms, and meeting rooms. Seating capacity is expected to be around 1,300.

The Randy Rowden Training Facility will occupy 30,000 square feet on the south side of the Valor Center and will include VIP box seating overlooking the north end zone of Coryell Field. The facility will house Evangel’s football and soccer programs, as well as the athletic director’s offices and operations. It will also include a state-of-the-art strength training room, athletic medicine hub, and a 2,500-square-foot multipurpose room for campus events and meetings.

The Valor Center’s south entrance plaza will serve as a student venue for pre-and post-game gatherings, and additional parking for the venue will be developed near its north entrance.

The Valor Center, including the Randy Rowden Training Facility are two major projects included in Evangel’s Here Now Campaign, a $24 million fundraising effort launched this summer. Other projects include the complete remodel of Walther Hall dormitory and the installation of an artificial turf-lighted intramural field.

Collectively, these projects represent the first major building effort on Evangel’s campus since the construction of the Ralph M. Riggs Administration Building in 2009.

