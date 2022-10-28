Ex-youth director at Fort Leonard Wood sentenced for child sexual abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited news release KY3) - A judge sentenced a former soldier in the Army National Guard for sexually abusing four children over several years while he was director of the youth ministry at Fort Leonard Wood U.S. Army Base.

David J. McKay, 43, of Waynesville, Mo., was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 30 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced McKay to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.

On April 29, 2021, McKay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor.

McKay, at the time an Army National Guard First Sergeant, was the youth ministry director for the Religious Services Office at Fort Leonard Wood. McKay is not currently serving as a member of the National Guard.

McKay admitted that he sexually abused four victims, ranging in age from 11 to 17 years old, on dozens of occasions from 2010 to 2017. The sexual abuse occurred at Fort Leonard Wood and various other locations within Pulaski County, Mo. The victims also reported being abused during the youth group’s ski trips to Colorado and on camping trips at Fort Leonard Wood.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command at the Fort Leonard Wood Army Base, the Pulaski County, Mo., Prosecutor’s Office, and the Waynesville, Mo., Police Department.

