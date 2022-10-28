FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching returning rain chances this weekend

Good Thursday evening to you all. It was another dry and mild day across the Ozarks as we continue to see a break in our rain chances. Even with some partly sunny skies for parts of the area today, we saw highs push into the middle 60s this afternoon. The increase in cloud cover we saw late this afternoon and this evening is ahead our next storm system. There are two parts to this system. The surface low and the surface cold/warm front setup to our west will pass to our south as we work through the coming weekend.

The surface low and fronts out to our west will mainly pass to our south as we head through the weekend. (KY3)

The second part to this system is located up in our jet stream. That is in the form of an upper-level low over southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. That will track into the Ozarks for our upcoming Saturday and Sunday to change our weather up.

The upper-level low in Colorado and New Mexico will head our way this weekend. (KY3)

Ahead of this system, we’ll continue to see moisture work through in the form of partly to mostly cloudy skies through tonight and into Friday morning. Despite the passing clouds, our light east breeze between 4 and 10 mph through the night will let lows drop back into the lower 40s for many spots to start the day out.

Despite passing clouds and a light breeze, it will be cool to start Friday out. (KY3)

As long as we’re still ahead of the storm system itself, we’ll continue to stay dry for Friday under partly sunny skies throughout the day and into the start of Friday evening.

Ahead of our storm system, we'll stay partly sunny and dry for Friday. (KY3)

With some sun and even an easterly breeze between 6 and 15 mph in many spots, we’ll still stay mild for Friday afternoon with highs climbing back into the middle 60s.

We'll stay mild for Friday as we kick off the weekend. (KY3)

Our Saturday will see a bit of a change in temperatures. After lows drop back into the middle to upper 40s for Saturday morning, we’ll only see highs top out in the lower 60s for Saturday afternoon.

Highs will trend a little cooler for our Saturday. (KY3)

That drop in temperatures will be due to more cloud cover for Saturday and returning scattered rain for parts of the area. While it’s possible that some spots in northern Arkansas could see a few showers to start Saturday morning out, we’ll see scattered showers likely for areas in northern Arkansas and southern Missouri south of U.S. Highway 60 Saturday afternoon and into the evening. There are indications, though, that some showers could try to sneak toward some of our northern counties late in the day. That’s something we’ll keep an eye on for you.

After a dry Saturday morning, we'll see scattered rain chances return for areas mainly along and south of U.S. 60. (KY3)

With the upper-level low clipping the eastern Ozarks and heading toward the St. Louis area on Sunday, we’ll continue to have parts of the Ozarks deal with scattered showers under cloudy skies. Once we get past Sunday night, we’ll be drying out as we head toward Monday morning.

With the upper-level low passing to the east on Sunday, that will bring some scattered showers to parts of the Ozarks to wrap up the weekend. (KY3)

In terms of expected amounts, the overall totals will still be minor when you compare this system to the last one we had earlier this week. Many areas will see at least a tenth of an inch to half an inch. There are other indications that suggest some spots, especially near the MO/AR state line and into northern Arkansas, could see amounts push close to an inch before we dry out early Monday morning.

Unlike the last storm system, minor rain amounts are expected with our weekend storm system. (KY3)

As that upper-low passes through on Sunday, it will keep us rather chilly with highs only topping out in the upper 50s to wrap up the weekend. The rest of the week does look mild as we wrap up October on Monday and kick off November.

After our storm system leaves us chilly with rain chances Sunday, we'll be mild for Halloween and to start November next week. (KY3)

Halloween looks dry on Monday with highs back in the upper 60s. For Trick-or-Treaters, we’ll keep dry for Monday night. The evening temperatures will start near 60° before we drop through the 50s through the rest of Monday night. Tuesday will stay dry with highs back in the lower 70s across the area. I do want to keep an eye on next Wednesday, though. Even though we’re forecasting partly sunny skies and highs near 70°, a storm system could clip us with some isolated showers on Wednesday. We’ll stay mild going through the end of next week with additional rain chances trying to line up for next Friday and that following Sunday.

