Greene County Sheriff’s Office is understaffed, 70 employees short

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is short-staffed. Workers say they’re able to function 70 people short, it is stressful on employees.

“There are days where it is, you know, for lack of a better word to say, it is a bit of a struggle because we don’t have as many people as we would want,” said Greene County Detention Officer Tiffany Ocasio. " But we have enough people to be able to operate efficiently. But then there are days where, you know, we have a lot of people training, they’re doing overtime, and you can kind of feel the difference of having more people and how it’s just a lot easier. "

It’s also backing up the jail, making simple tasks like taking an inmate to video court or to meals take more time than they should.

“Maybe you’re on your way to escort all of these inmates to video court, and you get another escort to take someone to medical, or they need to go to booking to be released,” said Greene County Sheriff Public Information Officer Paige Rippee. “We may only have one escort officer. So it kind of delays things a little bit too, which then, in turn, will affect the inmates’ stress levels. Because if you’re the inmate that, hey, it’s my time to go, I need to be released. But you have an escort officer that has three other three or four other tasks ahead of them that they need to complete before they can get to you.”

Even though there are not as many people as they would want, Tiffany says she loves her job.

“What keeps me here is the constant opportunities to be able to grow, not just as a person, not just as an officer, but as a professional,” said Officer Ocasio. “I grow in my communication skills, I grow in my relational skills, within, you know, just coworkers, and officers being able to learn how to relate to them. But honestly, in the end, it’s just the people that I work with. It’s like a family here.”

Moreover, this issue is not just specific to the sheriff’s department. The Springfield Police Department is also experiencing shortages. It is looking to fill 42 sworn officer positions and 23 non-sworn positions.

