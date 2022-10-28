ICare event raises awareness of domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Harmony House is putting a focus on domestic violence in the Ozarks. That’s the goal of the eighth annual “I Care” event happening Friday.

Harmony House is Springfield’s oldest domestic violence shelter and is holding the event all day today. When you go to work or if you are around the city, you might see people wearing a symbolic “black eye” and a lapel pin that says “Ask me why ICare.”

More than 20-thousand domestic violence survivors have been helped by Harmony House since opening its doors in 1976.

“Those numbers are unfortunately not going down,” said Executive Director Jared Alexander. “We continue to see people reaching out to us, either stopping by, are new arrivals here, or call us on our emergency hotline. What we are really focused on with I-Care campaign and really year-round is education. What does this look like where you are, how can you get life-saving resources to the people that you love.”

Today’s event will help the non-profit pay for the services like the crisis hotline, emergency shelter, food, clothing, and basic hygiene items. The executive director says education is a big priority when it comes to domestic violence.

“It is making people more aware that not all abuse is physical,” said Alexander. “It’s not all bruises, scratches and broken bones. Many types of abuse will largely go unseen. But if we can raise awareness of what abuse looks like other than the physical signs that we would typically look for, we think we can help more people get out of those situations.”

