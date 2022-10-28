Kanye West’s account appears to be reactivated on Twitter shortly after Musk takeover

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/AP) – Kanye West’s Twitter account appeared to be reactivated Friday, not long after Elon Musk took over the social media platform.

The hip-hop artist, who now goes by Ye, had been blocked from Twitter for several weeks after making antisemitic comments, breaking the company’s terms of service.

Several groups, including his talent agency, have since dropped their association with West in recent weeks as part of the backlash from the posts.

Musk purchased the social media platform for $44 billion with plans to take it private.

The Tesla CEO tried to soothe leery Twitter advertisers Thursday by saying that he is buying the platform to help humanity and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

The message appeared to be aimed at addressing concerns among advertisers that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.

Now the shares have changed hands, Twitter is Musk’s to do with as he pleases and he could reopen the account of former President Donald Trump as well.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
The drought has shed light on a deep, dark cave
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
State investigators working with Silver Dollar City on cause of train derailment
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Trudy Busch Valentine advertisement
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?

Latest News

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele...
Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in Paul Pelosi attack, source says
City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions.
City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions
City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer, dies at 87