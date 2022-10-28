Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in 2022. The troop covers most of southwest Missouri.

