Man from Cassville, Mo. killed in a crash near his hometown
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Walter Hooper III, 28, was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.
Troopers say Hooper crossed the centerline of Missouri 76 and hit a truck just before 3:30. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.
This is Troop D’s 111 fatality in 2022. The troop covers most of southwest Missouri.
