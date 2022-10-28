Man reports being shot at in Springfield

SPD investigates shooting at Golden and High Friday morning
SPD investigates shooting at Golden and High Friday morning(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.

The suspect left the area in a silver car that the victim believes is a Hyundia Elantra. No arrests have been made.

