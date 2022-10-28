Multi-million dollar project planned for Lake of the Ozarks

Oasis at Lakeport
Oasis at Lakeport
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -A $300 million family resort and entertainment district is scheduled to open in 2024.

Oasis at Lakeport is being developed by St Louis-based Sky-View Partners and Tegethoff Development. It will feature amusement rides, hotels, restaurants, an amphitheater, marina and a boardwalk.

The 20 acres are along the Lakeport property acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021, at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road next to the Grand Glaize Bridge.

Construction is expected to begin next year. The development is expected to employ more than 500 workers.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

