PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Bolivar, Mo.

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Lebanon on Thursday night.

The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received valuable safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments.

Check out the sights from above. The next KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stop is in Hollister. See you November 17.

