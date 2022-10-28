The Place: Rachel Cruze talks her best money secrets
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Personal finance expert and author of Know Yourself, Know Your Money shares her secrets for being comfortable with yourself and your money.
To purchase your copy visit https://www.ramseysolutions.com/store/books/know-yourself-know-your-money-by-rachel-cruze.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.