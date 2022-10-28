Searchers recover body of missing fisherman in Table Rock Lake

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County, Ark. searchers have recovered the body of a fisherman reported missing for a week.

Emergency personnel says the man from Green Forest disappeared on October 21 while fishing. Searchers found his body in the Long Creek area. They recovered the body in six feet of water.

Carroll County Emergency Management has not released the victim’s name.

