Shania Twain announces new album, global tour including stop in Kansas City

Shania Twain will perform at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 19, 2023 as...
Shania Twain will perform at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 19, 2023 as part of her "Queen of Me" tour.(Live Nation Concerts)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time in nearly five years, fans of Shania Twain will have the opportunity to see the country music star on tour.

The five-time Grammy-winning artist announced that her newest album, Queen of Me, will release on Feb. 3, 2023, and a coinciding tour will begin on April 28.

Twain’s 42nd show will be in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center on July 19, 2023. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

The Kansas City show will feature Twain with Mickey Guyton as a supporting artist. At other stops, she’ll be accompanied by Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block and Guyton.

The tour includes stops across the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

