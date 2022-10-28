Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Springfield pleaded guilty to a double murder in the fall of 2020.

Duncan Bogle admitted to his role in the deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. Police found the couple shot to death in front of their home in Willard.

Police in San Francisco arrested Bogle and Theresa Cox a month after the crime. Cox pleaded guilty to her role in the crime earlier this week. A judge will sentence both on October 31.

The night before the homicide, investigators said that Bogle texted Cox, “I need some time to air out my mind and get into a good place for tomorrow.” Investigators say Bogle called a friend on the day of the crime, saying he did not want to kill anyone. He previously told the friend Cox was pressuring him to kill her ex. Bogle, Cox, and Matthew Plumb worked a late shift at a Springfield Pizza Hut the night of the incident. Investigators say Plumb admitted to helping create an alibi for Cox during the shift and helped report the gun as stolen. Investigators say Plumb also admitted to hiding the gun for Bogle at a creek near Rutledge Wilson Farm. The following day employees reported the store was a mess and had not been cleaned. Investigators say Bogle said to his friend the next day, “sometimes some people have to die.”

Plumb pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to commit a felony and evidence tampering for his role.

