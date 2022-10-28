Teenager recovering after struck by a car in Aurora, Mo.

Aurora, Mo. Police Dept./Aurora, Mo.
Aurora, Mo. Police Dept./Aurora, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from Aurora suffered critical injuries after a car struck him on Thursday morning.

The crash happened near U.S. 60 and State Highway 39 in Aurora. Investigators say the boy was crossing the intersection with a friend in low light when he was hit. Police say the driver could not see him in the dark.

Police say the boy underwent surgery. They ask the community to continue to support and offer prayers to the family.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
The drought has shed light on a deep, dark cave
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
State investigators working with Silver Dollar City on cause of train derailment
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Trudy Busch Valentine advertisement
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?

Latest News

Arkansas vs. Alabama 2022
Auburn tries to snap 3-game skid against Arkansas
The penitentiary is believed to be one of the most haunted places in Missouri.
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 3
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz calls a timeout during the second quarter of an NCAA...
No. 25 South Carolina takes on Missouri looking for more
ICare event raises awareness of domestic violence