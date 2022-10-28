Teenager recovering after struck by a car in Aurora, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from Aurora suffered critical injuries after a car struck him on Thursday morning.

The crash happened near U.S. 60 and State Highway 39 in Aurora. Investigators say the boy was crossing the intersection with a friend in low light when he was hit. Police say the driver could not see him in the dark.

Police say the boy underwent surgery. They ask the community to continue to support and offer prayers to the family.

