Chiefs RB Ronald Jones tweets desire for release

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs bye week featured a shake-up to the team’s offensive personnel, with general manager Brett Veach bringing in former New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney via a Thursday trade.

And now, running back Ronald Jones appears to want out. The Chiefs’ practice squad member and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer tweeted his displeasure Friday night.

“Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” Jones tweeted.

Sure would like a RELEASE right about now — Rojo ひ “The Breeze” (@rojo) October 29, 2022

Jones, who has not appeared in any regular season games for Kansas City, sent another tweet Friday night. “That grass looking hella green on the other side (grass emoji, eyes emoji).”

The corresponding Friday night tweets came a day after Jones tweeted the fire emoji and eyes emoji of an NFL tweet announcing the Chiefs addition of Toney.

A second-round pick for the Buccaneers in 2018, Jones has been stuck behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon in a crowded Chiefs running back room. In 2020, Jones had 978 yards and seven touchdowns, his best statistical output in a season.

