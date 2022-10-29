Deadly crash slows traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

Troopers responded to the cash in the eastbound lanes of I-144 near the Richland exit around 6...
Troopers responded to the cash in the eastbound lanes of I-144 near the Richland exit around 6 a.m.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - A deadly crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Pulaski County on Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to the cash in the eastbound lanes of I-144 near the Richland exit around 6 a.m.

Investigators say the crash involved multiple vehicles. The crash closed eastbound traffic for a couple of hours. MoDOT crews reopened a lane of the interstate around 8:30 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oasis at Lakeport
Multi-million dollar project planned for Lake of the Ozarks
Duncan Bogle/Greene County Jail
Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
State investigators working with Silver Dollar City on cause of train derailment
SPD investigates shooting at Golden and High Friday morning
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
The drought has shed light on a deep, dark cave
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

Latest News

Kaleb James making a difference on both the field and in the community.
Nixa High School football player making a difference for young kids
Ranging from trace amounts to one inch
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain this weekend
Scattered showers this weekend
Scattered showers this weekend
Nixa football player making a difference both on and off the field