Deadly crash slows traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - A deadly crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Pulaski County on Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to the cash in the eastbound lanes of I-144 near the Richland exit around 6 a.m.

Investigators say the crash involved multiple vehicles. The crash closed eastbound traffic for a couple of hours. MoDOT crews reopened a lane of the interstate around 8:30 a.m.

