Jefferson, Sanders lead Arkansas past Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — KJ Jefferson ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third and Raheim Sanders rushed for 171 yards to lead Arkansas to a 41-27 victory over Auburn on Saturday in a battle to escape the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division.

The Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak versus the Tigers (3-5, 1-4), who have dropped four games in a row.

The two teams came into the day tied with Texas A&M for last in the SEC West. But Auburn couldn’t stop Jefferson and Sanders or produce scores on offense when the game was still in doubt.

Much of Jordan-Hare Stadium had emptied before the Tigers’ final two touchdowns that served to make the final score more respectable.

Sanders set up the decisive touchdown with a 76-yard scamper down the left sideline late in the third quarter. Rashod Dubinion then scored the first of his two late touchdowns.

Jefferson completed 16 of 24 passes for 234 yards and stiff-armed safety Zion Puckett to the ground on his way to a 13-yard touchdown run. Matt Landers caught four passes for 115 yards.

Auburn’s Robby Ashford was 24-of-33 passing for 285 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 19 times for 87 yards. Tailback Tank Bigsby was mostly contained aside from a 41-yard touchdown run.

Things snowballed for the Tigers after their opening drive of the third quarter stalled and then ended with Isaiah Nichols’ blocked field goal, while down just 17-13.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: It was a needed win for a team once ranked in the Top 10, which has rebounded from a three-game skid with two victories. Jefferson and Sanders continue to be a formidable 1-2 punch.

Auburn: Has lost eight of the last nine games against Power Five teams, falling to two games below .500 for the first time in a decade. It just adds to the woes for embattled coach Bryan Harsin, whose fate has been in limbo pending Auburn’s hiring of an athletic director.

ANNOUNCING GLITCH

Auburn’s public address announcer announced freshman quarterback Holden Geriner as the starter in the pre-game lineups. Ashford played the entire game.

UP NEXT

Arkansas hosts Liberty on Saturday.

Auburn visits Mississippi State on Saturday night.

