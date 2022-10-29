Man accused of threatening to shoot up bus in Iron County, MO

Bryan Baldwin is accused by police of threatening to shoot a bus.
Bryan Baldwin is accused by police of threatening to shoot a bus.(Iron County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man is accused of threatening to shoot a bus with an AR-15 in Iron County, Missouri.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office alleges Bryan Baldwin was armed with an AR-15 with two loaded magazines and a handgun at the entrance of Hidden Valley and MO Highway 49 around 3 p.m. Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said Baldwin said he was going to shoot the bus. It is unclear how many people were on the bus at the time.

Baldwin was taken into custody and faces multiple felony charges, but the sheriff’s office did not specify what the charges were. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Troopers responded to the cash in the eastbound lanes of I-144 near the Richland exit around 6...
Deadly crash slowed traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo. on Saturday
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
SEARCH: Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers searching for missing hiker
Branson police chief, sergeant on paid leave following investigation

Latest News

Courtesy: MoDOT
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
Most remain widely scattered
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gloomy with some showers today
Highs in the 50s for most
Light showers continue today and tonight
A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider...
Mahomes thanks Red Raider family during Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor induction
SPRINGFIELD POLICE INCREASE PRESENCE FOR ANNUAL HALLOWEEN PUB CRAWL.
Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield