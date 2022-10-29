Man accused of threatening to shoot up bus in Iron County, MO

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man is accused of threatening to shoot a bus with an AR-15 in Iron County, Missouri.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office alleges Bryan Baldwin was armed with an AR-15 with two loaded magazines and a handgun at the entrance of Hidden Valley and MO Highway 49 around 3 p.m. Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said Baldwin said he was going to shoot the bus. It is unclear how many people were on the bus at the time.

Baldwin was taken into custody and faces multiple felony charges, but the sheriff’s office did not specify what the charges were. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.