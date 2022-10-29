Police in Morrisville, Mo. looking for someone who vandalized post office, another building

The City of Morrisville’s Facebook page says that pink spray paint was used all along East and...
The City of Morrisville’s Facebook page says that pink spray paint was used all along East and South elm.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Morrisville Police Department asks for help to find someone who spray painted profanity and drawings on the post office, two stop signs, the local Family Dollar, and 15 to 20 mailboxes.

The city of Morrisville’s Facebook page says that pink spray paint was used all along East and South Elm.

“Due to the profanity and poorly drawn pictures on the post office, our public works department painted over the area this morning,” the post reads.

The city will also have to replace two new stop signs installed earlier this year.

The city says if you have any doorbell video footage, photos, or information, contact Chief Crawford at Joe.Crawford@cityofmorrisville.org or call the PD at 417-756-3082.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oasis at Lakeport
Multi-million dollar project planned for Lake of the Ozarks
Duncan Bogle/Greene County Jail
Springfield man pleads guilty in deaths of Willard couple
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
State investigators working with Silver Dollar City on cause of train derailment
SPD investigates shooting at Golden and High Friday morning
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
The drought has shed light on a deep, dark cave
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

Latest News

Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals: See the list around the Ozarks for 2022
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
SEARCH: Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers searching for missing hiker
Kaleb James making a difference on both the field and in the community.
Nixa High School football player making a difference for young kids
Troopers responded to the cash in the eastbound lanes of I-144 near the Richland exit around 6...
Deadly crash slowed traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo. on Saturday