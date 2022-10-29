Police in Morrisville, Mo. looking for someone who vandalized post office, another building

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Morrisville Police Department asks for help to find someone who spray painted profanity and drawings on the post office, two stop signs, the local Family Dollar, and 15 to 20 mailboxes.

The city of Morrisville’s Facebook page says that pink spray paint was used all along East and South Elm.

“Due to the profanity and poorly drawn pictures on the post office, our public works department painted over the area this morning,” the post reads.

The city will also have to replace two new stop signs installed earlier this year.

The city says if you have any doorbell video footage, photos, or information, contact Chief Crawford at Joe.Crawford@cityofmorrisville.org or call the PD at 417-756-3082.

