SEARCH: Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers searching for missing hiker

PONCA, Ark. (KY3) - Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers are searching for a missing hiker.

Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail in Newton County. Rangers believe he began his hike on Thursday. Searchers located his vehicle at the trailhead.

If you have seen Smith or have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch with Buffalo National River’s Emergency Dispatch personnel at 888-692-1162.

