Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo

Springfield, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo South America keepers and staff welcomed a litter of four capybara pups on October 19. Sunday morning, almost two weeks since their birth, the babies will have access to the outside viewing yard.

“They may not choose to explore the outdoors just yet, but they will have the option,” Dickerson Park Zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell said.

This is the first litter for mom, a three-year-old named Turkey, and dad, a three-year-old named Sequoia. Zookeepers do not yet know the sex of the babies.

According to the zoo, capybaras are the largest living rodent and are native to South America. The semiaquatic animals are also called water hogs.

