Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.

Crews reopened both lanes of traffic around 9 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Troopers responded to the cash in the eastbound lanes of I-144 near the Richland exit around 6...
Deadly crash slowed traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo. on Saturday
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, La., did not return after hiking along the...
SEARCH: Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers searching for missing hiker
Branson police chief, sergeant on paid leave following investigation

Latest News

Most remain widely scattered
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gloomy with some showers today
Highs in the 50s for most
Light showers continue today and tonight
A big night for Patrick Mahomes, back in Lubbock on Saturday to be inducted into the Red Raider...
Mahomes thanks Red Raider family during Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor induction
SPRINGFIELD POLICE INCREASE PRESENCE FOR ANNUAL HALLOWEEN PUB CRAWL.
Police increase presence for annual Halloween pub crawl in Springfield