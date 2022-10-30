Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.

Crews reopened both lanes of traffic around 9 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.