FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying chilly with rain chances again Sunday

Good Saturday evening to you all. We saw the clouds definitely work back in from the south as we headed throughout the day. Not only that, the southern Ozarks saw periods of light to moderate rain return from late this morning and certainly continue to start the evening out. That’s due to the upper-level low with our current storm system working in from the southwest.

That passing upper-level low will keep the clouds in place for all and light to moderate periods of passing rain for some as we continue through the night and into Sunday morning.

Even though the upper-level low will still be around for Sunday to keep us cloudy, we’ll get on the drier side of the system late in the morning and for the afternoon. That means some isolated to widely scattered light showers will try to hold on during the day.

With this upper-level low, don’t expect much of a warming trend throughout our Sunday. After lows drop into the lower 50s for Sunday morning, including 52° for Springfield, we’ll only see highs top out in the upper 50s across the area. While most areas will top out around 57°, a few areas could push near 60° at the most before the day is done.

With the rain chances in the forecast until we completely dry out early Monday morning, additional minor amounts are likely. We’re expecting a range of amounts from a tenth of an inch in the northwestern Ozarks to three-quarters of an inch for the southeastern Ozarks.

We’ll see our weather improve throughout our Halloween on Monday. After mostly cloudy skies to start the morning out, we’ll see skies turn mostly sunny throughout the day. That will take us from lows in the upper 40s to highs in the middle 60s across the Ozarks.

If you think the forecast during the day on Halloween looks good, you could say the forecast for the evening is looking... spook-tacular. We’ll hold on to mostly clear skies through the evening. Even though the trick-or-treaters won’t need the rain gear this year, they may need a light jacket to go with the costumes as we’ll drop into the 50s after sunset.

Through the middle of the week ahead, we’ll have a quick upper-level wave pass over the Ozarks. Since that feature will keep any meaningful moisture to the south of us, we’ll just bounce back and forth between partly and mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday with highs staying close to 70°. Once we get into next weekend, things could get a little interesting. Look at the future system that wants to develop to our west and head in by Friday.

While there’s still a question as to how fast that system will work across the country, indications still want to favor a slower track over the Ozarks for next weekend. If that holds, we could see periods of rain and thunderstorms through next weekend. That would certainly bring quite a bit of rainfall back our way.

Even though we’ll keep mild for next weekend, the clouds and rain chances will nudge highs downward a little back into the middle to upper 60s. We’ll keep an eye on that potential storm system as we continue through the week ahead.

