Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it.
Firefighters report no injuries from the fire.
The Missouri Division of Fire is investigating the case.
